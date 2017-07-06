Radial Fulfillment Centers adding thousands of jobs

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Radial is adding over three thousand jobs to its Kentucky fulfillment centers, it announced Wednesday.

There will be a total of 3,750 new seasonal jobs available at the Louisville, Shepherdsville and Trade Port, Kentucky fulfillment centers.

According to a release, the new positions are being created in an effort to support the busiest time of year in retail.

Radial said it converted over 1,000 seasonal employees to full-time employees after the holidays in 2016.

“We’re thrilled to be creating so many additional jobs in Kentucky, many of which may lead to full-time opportunities. If you value quality, excellence and the best customer service possible, and you thrive in an energized, fast-paced and rewarding workplace culture, we’d love to have you work with us,” Radial Director of Strategic Staffing Kelly Scally said. “Whether you’re looking to earn extra cash for the holidays or wanting to get your foot in the door at Radial, seasonal work is a great place to start.”

Anyone interested in one of the new positions can click here for more information.

