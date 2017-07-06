UofL's Albiero named to Team USA coaching staff

Arthur Albiero Named to the Team USA women’s staff for the USA Swimming World Championship team

University of Louisville head swimming coach Arthur Albiero has been named to the women’s staff for the USA Swimming World Championship team which was announced Saturday night after the five day Phillips 66 USA Swimming National meet. There will be 21 women and 24 men representing the United States in Budapest in the pool.

The staff is among the most-accomplished that USA Swimming has ever assembled. The women’s team is led by head coach Greg Meehan from Stanford. Arthur Albiero, who has coached Team USA members Kelsi Worrell and Mallory Comerford, has served on three World Championship staffs (for Portugal), plus an Olympic staffs (2012 for Portugal) and as the head coach for the 2016 SC World Championships. Each of the ‘Power 5’ conferences are represented by at least one coach

Team USA Women’s Coaching Staff

• Head: Greg Meehan, Stanford

• Asst: Arthur Albiero, Louisville

• Asst: Cory Chitwood, Virginia

• Asst: Ray Looze, Indiana

Official release from UofL sports information