Bats pitcher named International League All-Star

RHP KEVIN SHACKELFORD SELECTED TO TRIPLE-A ALL-STAR GAME

Shackelford joins OF Jesse Winker on International League All-Star team

DUBLIN, Oh. - Louisville Bats right-handed pitcher Kevin Shackelford has been selected to participate in the 2017 Triple-A All-Star Game as announced by the International League on Thursday. The game is scheduled for Wednesday, July 12 in Tacoma, WA and will be televised live on MLB Network at 8 p.m. E.T.

Shackelford is 2-0 with a 1.46 ERA and 11 saves in 28 games for the Bats. He has struck out 11.92 batters per nine innings pitched, the best ratio in the IL and has held opponents to an IL best .185 batting average.

Shackelford will join teammate OF Jesse Winker on the IL All-Star team. Shackelford and Winker are the first pair of Louisville teammates to be selected as midseason All-Stars since INF Ruben Gotay and OF Felix Perez in 2014.