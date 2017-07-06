Teen accused in multiple armed robberies appears before a judge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A robbery suspect is in police custody more than six months after police said he broke into multiple homes.

Tyler Clooney, 19, made his first court appearance on Thursday. He was wanted for two different armed robberies from late 2016.

According to police, Clooney and one other person broke into a home off Harrods Creek Road in November, held the homeowner at gun point and attempted to steal a television and a tablet. He is also accused in a similar incident just weeks prior.

Clooney is charged with multiple counts of robbery and is being held on a $100,000 full cash bond.

