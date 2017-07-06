Update on deadly ATV crash, visitation set

We have an update on a deadly ATV crash from Monday.

It happened in Maceo at the intersection of Highway 2830 and 405.

Authorities said 23-year old Jared Bean was killed and Austin Bean was hurt when the ATV they were riding crashed into a car.

Family members told us the two were cousins and best friends who were going through the Marine Corps together.

Bean's visitation is set for Friday at the Haley-McGinnis Funeral Home in Owensboro.

