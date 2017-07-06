92-year-old flower girl steals show at Minnesota wedding

MANKATO, Minn. (AP) - While Abby Arlt and Dustin Mershon, of Mankato, Minnesota, got their dream wedding, it was the flower girl who stole the show.
She was the bride's 92-year-old grandmother, Georgiana Arlt, of Chaska. Pushing her walker down the grass aisle Saturday, she tossed a path of flower petals as guests cheered and applauded. As she finished her duties and sat down, she said with a laugh, "That was hard work!"
Abby Arlt tells KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2uPaWV6 ) she always wanted her grandparents to be the flower girl and ring bearer at her wedding. But her grandfather passed away a year ago. However, he gave the groom his blessing just a week before he died.
Georgiana Arlt told her granddaughter she had never been in any wedding besides her own, 72 years ago.
___
Information from: KARE-TV, http://www.kare11.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
