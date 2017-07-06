Bardstown police chief removed from position

BARDSTOWN, KY (WAVE) – The Chief of the Bardstown Police Department has been fired from his position, according to a letter from Bardstown Mayor J. Richard Heaton.

The letter, dated July 6, states Stephen Uram has been removed from his position as chief and is no longer employed by the City of Bardstown.

According to the letter, eight officers have left the department since the start of 2017.

Former Bardstown police chief and current Captain C.D. Marksbury has been appointed as interim chief.

A committee will search for a new chief and send their recommendations to the mayor’s office.

