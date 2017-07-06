Painkiller maker stops sales at FDA request because of abuse

By The Associated Press

The maker of painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because of abuse.

Endo International PLC said Thursday it will voluntarily stop selling the pills, approved for use in patients with severe, constant pain, after consulting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The company says the extended-release opioid is safe and effective when used as intended.

Last month, the FDA said it had concluded the drug is too risky. The agency said it had seen a "significant shift" from people crushing and snorting the pill to get high to injecting it instead.

It's the first drug that the FDA has sought to remove from the market due to abuse.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.