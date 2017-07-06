Inaugural Louisville Regatta Grand Prix to be held in August

The logo for the Inaugural Louisville Grand Prix. (Source:International Outboard Grand Prix)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new aquatic sports competition is coming to Louisville.

The Inaugural Louisville Regatta Grand Prix will take place at Waterfront Park, August 18-20.

It will feature X-boats and the F-1 Champ Boat Series.

Tickets are on sale now on the organizations website, and start at $15 for general admission.

The event will have a long-course race, a show course and two championship races.

In addition to the racing, a ticketed event called the Beach Party will take place, and will have boats, beer and barbecue.

