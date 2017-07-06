Cardinals slip past Marlins for 4-3 win

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Michael Wacha walks off the field after being removed during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Miami Marlins right fielder Ichiro Suzuki throws a ball hit for a single by St. Louis Cardinals' Jedd Gyorko during the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). Miami Marlins' Ichiro Suzuki singles during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals' Luke Voit, right, gets a hug from teammate Carlos Martinez after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Louis.

(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson). St. Louis Cardinals' Luke Voit watches his two-run double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins Thursday, July 6, 2017, in St. Louis.

By NATE LATSCHAssociated Press

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Luke Voit homered and drove in three runs and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 4-3 on Thursday.

The Cardinals, who had lost two straight, earned a four-game series split after winning the previous two series against the Diamondbacks and Nationals.

Voit, who also doubled, and third baseman Jedd Gyorko each had two hits. The Cardinals' eight hits backed another good outing from Michael Wacha (6-3), who allowed two runs and six hits in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked two.

Marcell Ozuna had three hits and three RBIs for the Marlins. Dee Gordon had two hits, scored three runs and stole two bases.

Miami starter Tom Koehler (1-4) allowed three runs and four hits over five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

The Marlins took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Ozuna's two-out RBI single.

Voit tied it with a solo homer in the second inning.

Ozuna made it 2-1 with a broken-bat RBI single to right in the third.

Voit smacked a two-out, two-run double off the right field wall in the third to put the Cardinals ahead 3-2.

Randal Grichuk hit a solo home run, his eighth, in the sixth to make it 4-2.

Ozuna added another RBI single in the seventh.

Cardinals closer Seung Hwan Oh allowed a leadoff single in the ninth, but locked down his 17th save in 20 chances.

ICHIRO HITS ANOTHER MILESTONE

Ichiro Suzuki's second-inning single to left field was his 3,053rd hit in the majors, which tied Rod Carew for 24th on the career hits list. His eighth-inning single, hit No. 3,054, passed Carew and made him the major's all-time hits leader for foreign-born players. Carew is from Panama.

Next up on the career hits list at No. 23 is Rickey Henderson with 3,055.

MAN OF STEAL

Gordon became the third player in the majors to record 30 steals this season, following Trea Turner and Billy Hamilton, when he stole second base in the first inning. Gordon added his 31st steal in the seventh. He's had 30 or more stolen bases in five of the past six seasons.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Gyorko (left groin tightness) was back in the starting lineup after not starting the previous two games.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (6-4, 3.51 ERA) opens a three-game series against the Giants in San Francisco on Friday night. He is 3-0 with a 2.25 ERA in three career starts against the Giants.

Cardinals: RHP Carlos Martinez (6-7, 3.15 ERA) opens a three-game series against the visiting Mets on Friday night. He is 3-1 with a 1.26 ERA in seven appearances, including four starts, against the Mets.

