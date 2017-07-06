Changing Irish Hill neighborhood seeks pro-residential zoning

No decision was made by commissioners at the Thursday meeting. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- The Irish Hill neighborhood used to be home to a slaughterhouse, a distillery and a scrapyard. People who live there now say they want the zoning changed to make sure heavy industries are restricted from moving back in Irish Hill is in the Highlands just north of Cave Hill Cemetery.

Residents say the area has changed a lot in the last couple of decades. Luxury apartments have been constructed, and families are moving in to renovate older homes.

Some who live or work there say they would like to keep the residential momentum going and encourage the growth of more small businesses and shops.

Residents say a change called “downzoning” would restrict heavy industries. In the meantime, Smyrna Ready Mix Concrete out of Nashville, Tennessee is seeking permission to build a facility on land vacated by the former scrapyard.

The issue is now before the Louisville Metro Planning Commission.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Teen accused in multiple armed robberies appears before a judge

+ Implantable device to help patients with macular degeneration

+ Common plants causing patients to break out

“The quality of life and safety for the people on Lexington Road has increased since these industrial sites are no longer in existence,” longtime resident Lisa Detlinger told commissioners at a Thursday meeting. “This is exactly why the downzoning is needed for the corridor.”

Sondra Powell, owner of the Red Hot Roasters coffee shop in Irish Hill, told commissioners she wants to see the momentum for residential development to continue.

“I think that this plan is forward thinking to the nature of the neighborhood and protects the current existing businesses,” Powell said. “Everything I hear is moving toward like a more progressive use for the spaces we have empty there.”

No decision was made by commissioners at the Thursday meeting. Discussion will continue in August.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.