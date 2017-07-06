Shelbyville police asking for help locating suspects

SHELBYVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police in Shelbyville are asking for the public's help in locating two suspects.

The department released several photos on their Facebook page on Thursday that appear to show the pair in a liquor store.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Surveillance footage captured them leaving in a silver Chevrolet SUV.

Police have not disclosed exactly why they are searching for the suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Shelbyville Police Department at (502) 633-2326 or Crime Stoppers at (502) 633-4500.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.