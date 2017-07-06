Good Samaritans repair crosses along Dixie Highway

Christina Baker started her repairs by taking measurements in the pouring rain on Thursday. (Source: Kasey Cunningham, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE 3) - Multiple crosses and memory markers along Dixie Highway and 31 West were destroyed sometime before Wednesday morning.

WAVE 3 viewers sent photos of a cross for Leticia Smith, and a memorial for fallen West Point Law Enforcement officer Donald Williams and his wife Sheila.

"I would always notice Leticia Smith's cross and always thought 'wow that family loves her,'" Christina Baker said. "Anytime I drove by I would always see that it was decorated for the season or for the holiday."

Wednesday morning, Baker noticed it was knocked down, so she stopped on the way back to clean it up. That's when she noticed the cross had been sawed off at the base. A few miles further up 31 West, a memorial for fallen officer Donald Williams and his wife was also damaged. Baker said she felt compelled to help.

"When I served in the army I was a traffic accident investigator and those sometimes are very violent deaths," Baker said.

Because not every family gets to say goodbye to their loved one, the crosses and memorials are way to say goodbye and get closure. That sentiment is something Baker said she wanted to protect.

"My fear is that the family will come out and they're going to find their daughter or family member or friends cross and it will open up old wounds," Baker said.

In Thursday afternoon's pouring rain, Baker took measurements and photos to get started on her work replacing the broken monuments.

"We're going to try to repair what we can and reach out to the community and see if we can get some better monuments," Baker said.

West Point Police said they're aware of the vandalism and are asking for anyone with information to call them at (502) 922-4135.

If you would like to help repair the crosses email Christina Baker at cmbaker1220@gmail.com.

