Alligators, snakes found at LA-area home where cobra escaped

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Authorities found alligators and venomous snakes at a Southern California home where animal control officers say a cobra had gotten loose and terrified neighbors.
Los Angeles County officials served search warrants Thursday at a home in Thousand Oaks and a rural property just outside the city.
The Los Angeles Times reports (http://lat.ms/2tREaoP) the warrants were requested after a neighbor recently reported seeing a cobra slithering through the area. Animal control public information officer Don Barre says the neighbor drove a car over the snake, killing it.
In 2014 an albino monocled cobra escaped and eluded capture for days. That snake was eventually captured, but not before biting a dog.
No arrests were immediately announced. Authorities say the owners have permits but they appear to be in violation of animal-keeping rules.
Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com/
