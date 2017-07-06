Soccer player rescued from Lake Tahoe emerges from coma

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - The San Jose Earthquakes say Matheus Silva has emerged from a coma, two days after the Brazilian defender was rescued from Lake Tahoe.
Silva came out of the coma Thursday morning. He was responsive and able to speak, but will undergo additional testing. The 20-year-old was playing this season on loan for Reno 1868 FC, which is part of the United Soccer League.
Silva struggled while swimming at a Fourth of July gathering. He was pulled from the water by teammates and bystanders but was unresponsive and did not have a pulse.
He was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe before he was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada, where he was joined by members of his family and Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli.
"The entire Earthquakes organization is grateful for the invaluable effort by the doctors, players and staff at Reno 1868 FC and bystanders on the beach that contributed to Matheus being alive and well today," Fioranelli said.
