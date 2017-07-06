Soccer player rescued from Lake Tahoe likely suffered shock

Authorities say the professional soccer player who went into a coma after nearly drowning in Lake Tahoe likely suffered from cold-water shock.
Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District Fire Marshal Eric Guevin said Matheus Silva was swimming with teammates about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, about 20 yards from the shore of the public beach near the Zephyr Cove Resort, when he cried out for help and then went underwater.
By the time emergency crews reached him, his teammates and another bystander on a paddle board had rescued him and started CPR efforts.
The San Jose Earthquakes said Silva emerged from the coma Thursday morning. The Brazilian defender was responsive and able to speak but will undergo additional testing. The 20-year-old was playing this season on loan for Reno 1868 FC, which is part of the United Soccer League.
Surface water temperature in the lake hovers around the mid-50s this time of year.
The fire marshal said swimmers regularly drown or nearly drown each year in the famed lake from cold water shock syndrome, in which people lose the ability to float because their muscles cramp. There are two to three similar cases each year, Guevin said.
"He's probably a real strong swimmer. This is frequent with athletes who don't have a lot of insulation or fat," Guevin said. "It is a point where they lose the control of their body and their muscles."
Silva wasn't wearing a lifejacket, which Guevin said is recommended in the icy waters.
Guevin said Silva's pulse and breathing came back with emergency aid at the scene. He was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe before he was airlifted to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno, Nevada. Family members and San Jose Earthquakes general manager Jesse Fioranelli were by his side.
"The entire Earthquakes organization is grateful for the invaluable effort by the doctors, players and staff at Reno 1868 FC and bystanders on the beach that contributed to Matheus being alive and well today," Fioranelli said.
Silva is a midfielder for the Earthquakes. He is on loan to the club's affiliate, Reno 1868 FC. The soccer club beat the LA Galaxy II on Monday night, but Silva didn't play in the 9-0 win.
_____
Follow Sally Ho at http://twitter.com/_sallyho
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential electionMore >>
President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meetingMore >>
President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meetingMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in GermanyMore >>
President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.More >>
President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.More >>
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside AtlantaMore >>
A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside AtlantaMore >>
Penn Station upgrades are only a stopgap measure against a root problem they won't solveMore >>
Penn Station upgrades are only a stopgap measure against a root problem they won't solveMore >>
From memorials and dance celebrations to a launch of sky lanterns, family and friends were celebrating Philando Castile's life in the year since he was shot to death during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburbMore >>
From memorials and dance celebrations to a launch of sky lanterns, family and friends were celebrating Philando Castile's life in the year since he was shot to death during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburbMore >>
President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.More >>
President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.More >>
President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.More >>
President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.More >>