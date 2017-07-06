New Jersey Transit says Penn Station derailment is 'minor'

NEW YORK (AP) - New Jersey Transit says one of its trains has been involved in a "minor" derailment at New York's Penn Station, the nation's busiest train station.
Officials say the train was carrying about 180 passengers and crew when it derailed Thursday night.
There were no reports of any injuries. Passengers were being transferred to another train to take them into the station.
Train service is currently suspended in and out of Penn Station.
Amtrak owns and operates the station. It says customers between New York and New Jersey should expect extensive delays.
The busy Northeast Corridor area around Penn Station has been beset by problems recently. Two previous derailments, a power failure and signal problems have pushed Amtrak to begin replacing aging tracks and equipment and have caused numerous delays.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
