Sen. Rand Paul rolls out group insurance proposal in Louisville

Sen. Paul said he has discussed his health care plan with President Trump, and claimed he was receptive. (Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - U.S. senator Rand Paul discussed his plans for health care Thursday in Louisville.

His proposal focused on Association Health Plans, putting individual plans into larger groups through organizations and employers. While that kind of insurance currently exists, Paul said his plan would be less strict, allowing any individual to join any of the groups.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Bardstown police chief removed from position

+ Implantable device to help patients with macular degeneration

+ Good Samaritans repair crosses along Dixie Highway?

During the press conference, Paul was joined by dozens of Kentucky organizations, whose employees he said could benefit from changes to laws governing group insurance.

He said, so far, his idea has not gotten any traction in the debate among Washington's GOP.



"We've reached out to Senate Republican leadership," Paul said. "We've described some things with the association plans that could be done better, and we have not gotten any feedback. Now, I talked to the president about it, and he was very receptive."

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Paul said insurance groups are approved by the Department of Labor, so part of the plan could be done by the president himself. Paul also said that group insurance currently has a very low approval rate, but he has discussed the idea of the Secretary of Labor having a more liberal view of what constitutes as a "group" with President Trump.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.