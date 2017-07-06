Yarmuth on North Korea: 'We don't have any good options'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - While attending the YouthBuild groundbreaking event in Smoketown on Thursday, Congressman John Yarmuth spoke on two pressing issues in our nation's capitol - North Korea and health care.

The U.S. has confirmed that North Korea fired a test intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4. The regime called the test a gift to America on their Independence Day and warned of more launches.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Sen. Rand Paul rolls out group insurance proposal in Louisville

+ YouthBuild groundbreaking kicks off $1.5M expansion in Smoketown

+ Implantable device to help patients with macular degeneration

The Louisville Democrat spoke publicly on how he believes the U.S. should respond.

"We don't have any good options," Yarmuth said. "I think congress needs to be consulted, and we need to be consulted about the authorization of force, both potentially in North Korea and in Syria."

President Trump is expected to discuss recourse for North Korea during his time at the G20 Summit.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

+ News app: Apple | Android

+ Weather app: Apple | Android

Yarmuth also briefly discussed health care, just days ahead of his scheduled town hall.

"I think it's important that people in the community first of all have a full understanding of what the options are, and then we want to hear from them as to what they think would be best for them and their families," he said.

The Health Care Town Hall meeting will be on Sunday in Knight's Hall on the campus of Bellarmine University. Doors open at 2:20 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.