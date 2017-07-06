Controversy and a new plan to fight violence in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are 15 arguments listed on one resolution filed this week by members of the Metro Council.

The resolution urges a vote of no confidence against Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad claiming he is not up for the job while citing the city's murder rate, which continues to climb.

"As a city, we have problems to overcome," Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said during a speech at the Muhammad Ali Center Thursday night.

Fischer declined an interview. But in the past he has said his support for Conrad is unwavering.

It was during his speech Thursday that Fischer unveiled his new plan to stop the killing.

"And that answer is, be the one," he said. "Be the one."

His plan shifts some of the responsibility from the police department to every Louisville resident. It includes six pillars: Enforcement, intervention, prevention, community mobilization, organizational change and re-entry.

"Within the pillars of this plan are opportunities for citizens, businesses, faith groups and others to help us meet this challenge," Fischer said.

The mayor admitted results will take time. Some council members said time is something the city doesn't have.

"We are out there trying to affect some of those immediate but it is a work in progress," Chief Conrad said.

This year there have been 69 murders in Louisville. That's 12 more than in July of 2016 - the city's deadliest year on record.

While the Mayor made his call to action, council members are set on making their own. The resolution will be introduced to the Public Safety Committee, then go to the full council for a vote.

