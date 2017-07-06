Woman charged with DUI after crashing into home

Julie Dufrense told police she drank several glasses of tequila and took Xanax before she crashed into a brick garage on Windy Oaks Road Wednesday evening. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A woman who drove into a Louisville home was taken into custody and charged with DUI.

Julie Dufrense told police she drank several glasses of tequila and took Xanax before she crashed into a brick garage on Windy Oaks Road Wednesday evening.



Dufrense’s Nissan Altima caused more than $1,000 in damage, according to a police report.

PREVIOUS STORY: Car crashes into home, leaves gaping hole



Police said Dufrense also ran over three mailboxes, a speed limit sign and nearly hit a pedestrian.

In addition to DUI, Dufresne is charged with criminal mischief and wanton endangerment.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.