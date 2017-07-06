Bar drops plans to convert Frankfort Ave church

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Plans to convert a church on Frankfort Avenue in the Clifton neighborhood into a bar have fallen through. Now, Frankfort Avenue Church of Christ is up for sale - again.



Indiana-based Rails Craft Brew and Eatery planned to buy the church, but neighbors voiced concerns about traffic, parking and noise.



Latonia Isenberg is handling the sale of the property.



“I think anything that we do to it, we’ll make the neighborhood part of it,” Isenberg said. “It’ll be a team effort.”

Since the church was put back on the market just days ago, Isenberg has fielded a flurry of calls.



“There’s been so much interest. In fact, this morning, I’ve already shown it six times and I got two more calls this afternoon to show it tomorrow,” she said. “It’s just what ideas are going to work well in the area and with the neighborhood and that’s our biggest challenge.”



The church is 25,000 square feet with an asking price of $850,000.



Isenberg said zoning allows for many different uses for the property including retail, housing or a restaurant.



