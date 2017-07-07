Mitchell scores eight, but makes highlight reel plays in 68-65 Jazz win over Celtics

Salt Lake City, UT (WAVE) - Donovan Mitchell was once again the star for Utah, and he only scored eight points.

The former UofL guard had two highlight reel dunks and picked the pocket of Boston's Jayson Tatum, the #3 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, and then drew a foul from Tatum, which got the crowd at the Huntsman Center on to full roar.

On the next possession, Mitchell drove and knocked Tatum to the floor, and then found a cutting Julian Wright for a slam that secured momentum and helped the Jazz beat the Celtics 68-65.

The Jazz finish up the Utah Summer League a perfect 3-0.

They play Saturday night at 6 p.m. against Portland in the Las Vegas Summer League.

