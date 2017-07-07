'We made it:' Somali refugee arrives in US before new rules

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A Somali man whose leg was blown off by a grenade says he feels unbelievably lucky to be among the last refugees allowed into the United States before stricter rules kick in as part of the Trump administration's travel ban.
Ali Said (sy-EED') talked to The Associated Press on Thursday after he and his family arrived in San Diego.
He says they would have likely been denied entry to the United States under the new rules that require refugees have ties to a U.S. person or entity.
The U.S. refugee program will be suspended July 12 when a cap of 50,000 refugee admissions for the current fiscal is expected to be reached.
The State Department says most refugees after that will only be exempted if they have a US tie.
Said plans to get medical help as he settles in San Diego with his wife and children, ranging from 2 to 15.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
