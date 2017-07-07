Funeral set for woman killed in road rage shooting

(West Goshen Police Department via AP). This Sunday, July 2, 2017 photo provided by the West Goshen Police Department shows David Desper. Police said Desper, of Trainer, Pa., turned himself in accompanied by an attorney early Sunday and was charged wit...

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) - A funeral service is set for a recent high school graduate who was fatally shot during a road rage confrontation in Pennsylvania.

A service for 18-year-old Bianca Roberson will be held Friday morning at St. Paul's Baptist Church in West Chester.

David Desper, of Trainer, is charged with shooting Roberson in the head as the two tried to merge into a single lane on a highway last Wednesday.

The shooting sparked a manhunt for the 28-year-old Desper, who fled in a red pickup truck. He turned himself in on Sunday. His attorney declined to comment on the charges.

Roberson had just graduated from Bayard Rustin High School in West Chester and was planning to attend Jacksonville University in Florida this fall.

