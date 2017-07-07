Delays expected for morning rush after train derailment

(AP Photo/Jason DeCrow, File). FILE - In this Friday, April 19, 2013 file photo, Amtrak Police officers stand watch, right, as travelers enter Penn Station, in New York. One car of a train has derailed at New York's Penn Station, the nation's busiest t...

NEW YORK (AP) - New Jersey Transit says passengers should expect delays Friday morning due to congestion at New York's Penn Station following an earlier train derailment.

NJ Transit says one of its trains was involved in a "minor," slow-speed derailment at the nation's busiest train station around 9 p.m. Thursday.

About 180 passengers and crew members were on board. No injuries were reported.

Limited service has been restored in and out of Penn Station.

NJ Transit says it's working with Amtrak, which owns and operates the station, to determine the cause of the derailment.

It comes days before a massive repair project is slated to begin at Penn Station, which has been plagued by derailments, power failures and signal problems.

