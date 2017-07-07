NJ Transit service back to normal after train derailment

New Jersey Transit says limited service has been restored in and out of New York's Penn Station following an earlier train derailment at the nation's busiest train station.More >>
A survey by Learnvest, a financial planning firm, shows 74 percent of people go into debt to pay for a vacation.More >>
On the historic day of travel will more than 44 million Americans will go 50 miles or more, and roughly 37 million will drive to their destinations.More >>
Porsche is offering to help you satisfy your need for speed for a mere $293,000 for its fastest-ever street-legal 911, which can hit 211 miles per hour.More >>
From memorials and dance celebrations to a launch of sky lanterns, family and friends were celebrating Philando Castile's life in the year since he was shot to death during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburbMore >>
President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.More >>
President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.More >>
President Donald Trump questions the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election on the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir PutinMore >>
President Donald Trump is calling on NATO countries to spend more on defense and applauding Poland for its spendingMore >>
With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.More >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowdsMore >>
Americans are celebrating their country's birthday with big-time fireworks, small-town parades and the quirky spectacle of competitive hot dog eatingMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him beating on CNN, sparks charges of behavior beneath the presidencyMore >>
Trump tweets mock video showing him pummeling a man labeled CNN, draws criticismMore >>
