Dodgers rally in 9th to beat D-backs 5-4 and complete sweep

By BETH HARRISAP Sports Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Chris Taylor singled in the winning run in the bottom of a four-run ninth inning, helping the NL West-leading Los Angeles Dodgers rally for a 5-4 victory over the second-place Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night to complete a three-game sweep.

Taylor's bases-loaded single off T.J. McFarland eluded the desperate stab of left fielder Ray Fuentes and scored Logan Forsythe.

Josh Fields (4-0) got the win after a run-scoring balk in the top of the ninth.

Fernando Rodney (3-3) took the loss, having given up a bases-loaded walk to Forsythe that left the Dodgers trailing 4-2 with no outs.

Jake Lamb homered twice for Arizona, including a go-ahead solo shot in the eighth.

Rodney entered with a 4-1 lead in the ninth, but he couldn't find the strike zone. Yasiel Puig hit a leadoff single before Rodney issued consecutive walks to pinch-hitter Joc Pederson, pinch-hitter Cody Bellinger and Forsythe that loaded the bases.

Corey Seager singled to center, driving in Pederson and Bellinger that tied the game at 4. After intentionally walking Justin Turner, Rodney yielded to McFarland, who gave up Taylor's winning hit.

Arizona All-Star Robbie Ray tied his career high with 13 strikeouts while allowing one run and five hits in six innings with four walks.

After Los Angeles starter Rich Hill left in the seventh with the game tied at 1, the D-backs jumped on the Dodgers' bullpen.

Luis Avilan served up Lamb's second homer leading off the eighth and another to pinch-hitter Ketel Marte, putting Arizona ahead 3-1. Brandon Morrow followed and gave up singles to A.J. Pollock and Paul Goldschmidt before striking out Chris Owings to end the inning.

Chris Iannetta doubled leading off the ninth and scored on Fields' balk, extending the D-backs' lead to 4-1.

Having recovered from blisters that bothered him, Hill gave up one run and two hits. He struck out nine with no walks.

Hill couldn't quite match fellow lefties Clayton Kershaw and Alex Wood, who each threw seven shutout innings in the Dodgers' pair of one-run victories in the series.

Four runs came on homers in the matchup between the division's top two teams.

Forsythe homered with two outs in the fifth for a 1-1 tie.

Arizona led 1-0 in the fifth when Lamb sent an 0-2 pitch into the lower right field seats for his 19th homer.

Tied 1-1, the Dodgers failed to capitalize with the bases loaded in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Diamondbacks: RHP Rubby De La Rosa went on the 10-day DL with right shoulder inflammation.

Dodgers: LH reliever Grant Dayton went on the DL with neck stiffness. He is 1-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 27 relief appearances this season.

UP NEXT

Diamondbacks: RHP Zack Greinke (10-4, 3.05 ERA) starts as Arizona returns home for a three-game series against Cincinnati before the All-Star break. He is 8-0 with a 2.67 ERA in 10 home starts this season.

Dodgers: RHP Kenta Maeda (6-4, 4.76) moves from the bullpen back to the rotation after injuries to Brandon McCarthy and Hyun-Jin Ryu. Maeda is struggling, having allowed five runs and eight hits in 3 2/3 innings of a 5-3 loss at San Diego last week. The Japanese righty will be making his first career start against Kansas City.

