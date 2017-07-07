Flight returns to airport after passenger allegedly assaults flight attendant

Two passengers, a crew member and the male suspect were injured in the incident. (Source: KIRO/CNN)

SEATTLE, WA (KIRO/CNN) - A passenger tried to enter the cockpit of a Delta flight Thursday night.

Flight 129 had just departed Seattle headed for Beijing.

The suspect also allegedly assaulted a flight attendant in the first-class cabin.

Several passengers contained the suspect.

Two passengers, a crew member and the male suspect were injured in the incident.

The flight returned to Seattle under military escort.

Once the plane was back on the ground, police took the suspect into custody after officials said he refused treatment from Port of Seattle fire medics.

The FBI said there's nothing to suggest this was a national security incident.

