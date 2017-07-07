WTA: Mattek-Sands' right knee tested after Wimbledon injury

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States returns to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their Women's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - A WTA spokesman says No. 1-ranked doubles player Bethanie-Mattek Sands is having tests on her injured right knee a day after hurting it during a match at Wimbledon.

Alexander Prior says in an email on Friday that Mattek-Sands, a 32-year-old American, "is currently undergoing more scans this morning."

Mattek-Sands fell and clutched at her knee, then began sobbing and screaming for help, in the third set's opening game of her second-round singles match Thursday.

In doubles, Mattek-Sands and partner Lucie Safarova came to Wimbledon seeking a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles.

