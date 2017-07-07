The Latest: Sock shows support for Mattek-Sands

(AP Photo/Alastair Grant). Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States returns to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their Women's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017.

(Adam Davy/PA via AP). Spectators are led into the grounds on day five of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon, England, Friday July 7, 2017.

LONDON (AP) - The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

7:55 p.m.

Jack Sock showed support for injured former mixed doubles partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands by writing her name on his shoes at Wimbledon.

Mattek-Sands injured her right knee during her second-round Wimbledon match against Sorana Cirstea on Thursday, leading to her retirement in the third set.

Sock and Mattek-Sands won gold in mixed doubles for the United States at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

On Friday, he and Madison Keys defeated Guillermo Duran and Alicja Rosolska 6-4, 6-4.

___

7:30 p.m.

The thrill of competition continues to motivate Martina Hingis even as she nears her 37th birthday.

"I always liked playing tennis, but being able to compete for championships, like here, not everyone gets to do that," Hingis said.

Hingis, a five-time Grand Slam singles champion and Wimbledon winner in 1997, has been playing only doubles the last several years.

She won four of the last five tournaments she has entered with partner Yung-Jan Chen of Taiwan, with the exception a loss in the semifinals at the French Open.

They advanced to the second round of the doubles tournament at Wimbledon on Friday, defeating Russian pair Natela Dzalamidze and Veronika Kudermetova 6-1, 6-3.

Hingis, who is from Switzerland, has also entered the mixed doubles tournament, partnering with Britain's Jamie Murray - who won the competition in 2007 with Serbia's Jelena Jankovic.

"He agreed to play, so I was pretty excited and looking forward to maybe playing (Saturday)," Hingis said.

___

6:45 p.m.

Venus Williams is, at 37 years old, the oldest woman to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon since Martina Navratilova was the same age when she was the tournament's runner-up in 1994.

Williams beat 19-year-old Naomi Osaka of Japan 7-6 (3), 6-4 in the third round, and will face another 19-year-old on Monday with a quarterfinal berth at stake, Ana Konjuh of Croatia.

The 10th-seeded Williams is a five-time champion at the All England Club.

This is her first tournament since a two-car crash in Florida last month that police say she caused. A 78-year-old man in the other car died about two weeks later.

___

6:20 p.m.

Jelena Ostapenko has followed up her French Open championship by getting to the second week at Wimbledon for the first time.

The 13th-seeded Ostapenko reached the fourth round at the All England Club by beating Camila Giorgi of Italy 7-5, 7-5.

Ostapenko, who turned 20 last month, had never won a tour-level title until her impressive run on the red clay at Roland Garros.

The Latvian won the 2014 junior title at Wimbledon.

___

6:05 p.m.

Rafael Nadal is on his way to the fourth round at Wimbledon, and he's three wins away from returning to No. 1 in the ATP rankings.

Nadal beat Karen Khachanov of Russia 6-1, 6-4, 7-6 (3) on Centre Court. If he reaches the final at the All England Club, the two-time Wimbledon champion will take over from Andy Murray as the top-ranked player in the world.

___

4:40 p.m.

Aljaz Bedene thought he may have missed an opportunity to defeat Gilles Muller the night before their third-round match.

The 58th-ranked Bedene, who lost to No. 16-seeded Muller on Friday, said the two were seated next to each other for dinner at a local sushi restaurant.

He joked he considered putting something in Muller's meal.

"I was trying to, but he's too quick," said Bedene, who is from Britain.

Muller, from Luxembourg, advanced to the fourth round for the first time in 10 appearances at the All England Club with a 7-6 (4), 7-5, 6-4 victory.

Bedene said the situation wasn't awkward despite their upcoming meeting.

"We chat," he said. "I mean, I would say he's one of the nicest guys on tour. I had no problem sitting next to him."

___

4 p.m.

Croatian teenager Ana Konjuh upset eighth-seeded Dominika Cibulkova 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-4 to reach the fourth round at Wimbledon for the first time.

The 19-year-old Konjuh is the youngest woman left in the draw.

She compiled a 54-22 edge in winners against Cibulkova, who was the runner-up at the 2014 Australian Open.

Konjuh is seeded 27th at the All England Club. Her best showing at a Grand Slam tournament was a run to the quarterfinals at last year's U.S. Open.

The victory over Cibulkova was only the second for Konjuh in eight career matches against women ranked in the top 10.

___

3:30 p.m.

Ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori of Japan lost in the third round of Wimbledon to 18th-seeded Robert Bautista Agut of Spain 6-4, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3.

This was their fifth match against each other on tour - and the first won by Bautista Agut.

Bautista Agut reached the fourth round at the All England Club for the second year in a row. But he has never reached the quarterfinals at any Grand Slam tournament, losing all eight previous times he got to the round of 16 at majors.

Bautista Agut's next opponent is No. 7 seed Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion. Cilic advanced by beating No. 26 seed Steve Johnson of the U.S. 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Cilic lost in the Wimbledon quarterfinals each of the past three years.

___

3:20 p.m.

Victoria Azarenka has made it into the second week at Wimbledon.

The former No. 1 from Belarus beat Heather Watson 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 in the third round on Centre Court.

The two-time Australian Open champion was playing for only the fifth time since giving birth in December. Azarenka missed last year's Wimbledon tournament because of injury and hasn't played at a Grand Slam event since the 2016 French Open.

___

2:45 p.m.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia figured out the perfect outfit for his appearance in the Royal Box at Wimbledon's Centre Court: a green jacket.

Garcia, who won his first major golf title at Augusta National in April, sat in the invitation-only special seats behind one of the baselines in the main stadium at the All England Club on Friday.

Garcia wore a yellow tie and the jacket famously given to the winner of the Masters each year.

Another celebrity of the sports world sitting in the Royal Box as Heather Watson of Britain faced two-time major champion Victoria Azarenka of Belarus: former soccer star David Beckham.

___

11:45 a.m.

Play has started on the outside courts at Wimbledon.

Ninth-seeded Kei Nishikori was on No. 3 Court against Roberto Bautista Agut, while 16th-seeded Gilles Muller was playing Aljaz Bedene on No. 2 Court.

The main courts will start at about 1 p.m., with former No. 1 Victoria Azarenka first up on Centre Court. Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray are also scheduled to play in the main stadium.

Venus Williams, a five-time champion at the All England Club, will be playing later on No. 1 Court.

___

10:35 a.m.

A WTA spokesman says No. 1-ranked doubles player Bethanie-Mattek Sands is having tests on her injured right knee a day after hurting it during a match at Wimbledon.

Alexander Prior says in an email on Friday that Mattek-Sands, a 32-year-old American, "is currently undergoing more scans this morning."

Mattek-Sands fell and clutched at her knee, then began sobbing and screaming for help, in the third set's opening game of her second-round singles match Thursday.

In doubles, Mattek-Sands and partner Lucie Safarova came to Wimbledon seeking a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles.

___

More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-Tennis

