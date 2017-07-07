Woman found dead on Bolling Avenue

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman was found dead in the Park Hill neighborhood, WAVE 3 News has learned.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Few details were immediately available, but MetroSafe confirmed LMPD officers are working a death investigation at 1728 Bolling Avenue.

The woman's identity was not yet known.

Information about a cause of death also was unclear.

Please refresh this WAVE3.com page for updates to this developing story as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.