2 fugitives arrested during traffic stop in Graves Co., KY

Two fugitives from Graves County, Kentucky are behind bars after a traffic stop on Thursday, July 6.

Graves County deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on US 45 North. Inside deputies located two fugitives, identified as Steven Davis, 29, and Mandie Lee, 34. Both were arrested for having outstanding warrants.

When a search of the vehicle was conducted, deputies located methamphetamine and paraphernalia, along with several knives, a machete and a hatchet.

Both were taken to the Graves County Jail.

Lee had been served a warrant for jumping bail out of Graves County. She is also charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Davis had been served a warrant out of Graves County for drug trafficking. He was also served a criminal summons out of Graves County for probation violation. He is also charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

