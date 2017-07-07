Sweet celebration: It's World Chocolate Day

July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.More >>
July 7 is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.More >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds.More >>
Americans have celebrated the United States' 241st birthday with hot dogs, small-town parades and flashy fireworks displays for massive crowds.More >>
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>
Officers joined in the Fourth of July fun after responding to a complaint about a block party.More >>