Sweet celebration: It's World Chocolate Day

(RNN) - July 7 is World Chocolate Day.

It is supposedly the anniversary of when chocolate was introduced to Europe all the way back in 1550.

That day predates the introduction of the Gregorian calendar, so it may not be exact. Its accuracy is thinly sourced at best.

But www.daysoftheyear.com is convinced, so that's good enough.

Either way, it's just one day dedicated to honoring the sweet stuff. In the United States, we observe International Chocolate Day on Sept. 13, which is the birthday of chocolatier Milton Hershey. And Chocolate Ice Cream Day was June 7.

But honestly, shouldn't we just celebrate chocolate every day?

People are starting to snort it, too. But then you can’t taste it, so maybe, you know, don't do that.

