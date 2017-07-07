Lebowski Fest returns to Louisville

Achiever Nation will once again descend upon Louisville to celebrate all things Lebowski. (Source: Lebowski Fest)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a celebration of all things Lebowski.

The 16th annual Lebowski Fest runs July 7 and 8.

Lebowski Fest celebrates the Coen Brothers’ cult classic, The Big Lebowski.

On Friday, festivities begin with the Lebowski Live Lunch with King Kong at the WFPK Performance Studio at noon. Seating will be first come first served.

Jesus and The Preferred Nomenclature will present 'Logjammin' - A Tribute to The Big Lebowski Soundtrack at 8 p.m on Friday at Executive Lawn. That will be followed by a screening of The Big Lebowski with special guest Jim Hoosier.

The far out fun continues Saturday with a Garden Party at 4 p.m. at Executive Lawn. Performers include Tony and The Tan Lines, King Kong, Kentucky Prophet and Elvis & Meatloaf.

At 8 p.m., Executive Strike and Spare will host a bowling party with costume and trivia contests for Achievers.

The event ends with a Lebowski Fest Dance Party with DJ Sam Sneed at Executive Strike and Spare Lounge.

For tickets and more information click here.

No word if The Dude himself will make an appearance.

