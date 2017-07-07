Indians' Francona has heart procedure, will miss All-Star

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File). FILE - In this March 24, 2017, file photo, Cleveland Indians manager Terry Francona pauses in the dugout prior to the team's spring training baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Mesa, Ariz. Francona remained hosp...

CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians manager Terry Francona will not manage the American League All-Star team after a procedure to correct an irregular heartbeat.

Team officials said the 58-year-old had a cardiac ablation performed on Thursday at the Cleveland Clinic. Francona has been hospitalized and undergoing tests since Tuesday. He was admitted after doctors detected an arrhythmia when reading a monitor the manager has been wearing for several weeks. Francona had been experiencing dizziness, fatigue and a rapid heart rate.

The Indians said Friday that Francona remains in the hospital and is expected to be discharged in a "day or two."

The team said Major League Baseball has been informed of Francona's withdrawal from the All-Star Game in Miami. Cleveland's coaching staff and five players are participating in the game.

Francona is expected to return to managing the Indians following the break.

