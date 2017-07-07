Man allegedly assaults, robs former roommate

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged after he allegedly beat and robbed his former roommate.

According to his arrest report, Tomme Morgan, 29, attacked a man as he left the Hampton Apartments on York Street on June 30.

Morgan punched the man in the face, stole his phone, work IDs and keys, police said.

The victim's glasses were also broken in the incident.

Morgan was charged with robbery.

