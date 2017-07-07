LIST: Best places to get fried chicken in WAVE Country - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

LIST: Best places to get fried chicken in WAVE Country

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - We asked our Facebook fans where they go for the best fried chicken in WAVE Country. Here are the results.

MOBILE USERS: Tap here to view the list

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly