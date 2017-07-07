Police: Couple steals Uhaul trucks

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville couple has been charged after they allegedly stole Uhaul vans.

West Buechel Police said they received a call Thursday afternoon from a Uhaul employee who said he saw two Uhaul vans in the Walmart parking lot on

Bashford Manor Lane. The vehicles appeared to be stripped of the Uhaul lettering, according to the police report.

Tiffany Tucker, 37, and David Tucker, 53, were found in the stolen vehicles, police said.

Tiffany Tucker arrest report states that she admitted to driving the stolen van from a Shepherdsville hotel to Louisville.

The pair has been charged with receiving stolen property.

