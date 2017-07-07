McCracken Co. deputies searching for burglary suspects

The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating a burglary that occurred in the area of Old Mayfield Road and the Elmdale Road intersection.

Sometime between Thursday, July 6 and Friday morning, July 7, an unknown individual or individuals broke into a tool shed at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, located at 4149 Old Mayfield Road.

An older model John Deere Gator (2X4), a new Stihl auger, tiller and other undisclosed yard tools were stolen.

Anyone with information pertaining to this theft is asked to contact the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at (270)-444-4719 or CRIME STOPPERS at (270)-443-TELL (8355).

