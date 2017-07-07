Man indicted on dozens of child sexual assault, child porn charges

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned a 52 count indictment against a Louisville man on sexual assault, sexual abuse and child pornography charges.

Kevin A. Bodine, 29, was taken into custody July 6 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections.

The indictment charges Bodine with the following:

1 count of rape

9 counts of sexual abuse

5 counts of sodomy 1st

13 counts of sodomy 2nd

2 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sex act with a person under 16 years of age

1 count of use of a minor in a sexual performance

20 counts of possession or viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor

The indictment says the crimes Bodine is accused of happened between September 2011 and January 2017.

Bodine is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. Formal arraignment is set for Monday, July 10.

