Man indicted on dozens of child sexual assault, child porn charges

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Kevin A. Bodine (Source: LMDC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Jefferson County Grand Jury has returned a 52 count indictment against a Louisville man on sexual assault, sexual abuse and child pornography charges.

Kevin A. Bodine, 29, was taken into custody July 6 and booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. 

The indictment charges Bodine with the following: 

  • 1 count of rape
  • 9 counts of sexual abuse
  • 5 counts of sodomy 1st
  • 13 counts of sodomy 2nd
  • 2 counts of unlawful transaction with a minor, illegal sex act with a person under 16 years of age
  • 1 count of use of a minor in a sexual performance
  • 20 counts of possession or viewing matter portraying sexual performance by a minor

The indictment says the crimes Bodine is accused of happened between September 2011 and January 2017.

Bodine is being held on a $50,000 cash bond. Formal arraignment is set for Monday, July 10.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved. 

