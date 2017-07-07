Ballard High Principal named JCPS Director of Title I/II Service - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Ballard High Principal named JCPS Director of Title I/II Services

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Dr. Staci Eddleman (Source: JCPS) Dr. Staci Eddleman (Source: JCPS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Ballard High School Principal Dr. Staci Eddleman has been reassigned as Jefferson County Public Schools director of Title I/II Services.

JCPS Acting Superintendent Marty Pollio announced the change Friday. 

>> RELATED STORY: JCPS acting chief academic officer named 

"During her entire career with JCPS, Dr. Staci Eddleman has been a champion for all students," Dr. Pollio said. "Staci’s experience in both priority and non-priority schools gives her a unique perspective, as I’ve challenged her to rethink the way our district allocates funds to support students, teachers and schools."

The federal government gives Title I funding to school districts to support schools with high numbers and/or high percentages of children from low-income families in order for all children meet state academic standards.

Title II funds are intended to increase the number of high-quality teachers and principals within school districts. Funds can be used for finding and keeping teachers, decreasing class sizes, or providing professional development.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Man indicted on dozens of child sexual assault, child porn charges
Man allegedly assaults, robs former roommate
Lebowski Fest returns to Louisville

"I am emotional about leaving my post at Ballard, but this opportunity is a perfect next step in my career," Dr. Eddleman said. "The opportunity to impact tens of thousands of students outside the walls of just one school is appealing, and I appreciate the vision of Dr. Pollio as he looks to re-imagine the way we support our staff, students and schools across the district."

The Ballard School-Based Decision Making Council has begun the search for a new principal.  One is expected to be named before the start of the 2017-18 school year.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly