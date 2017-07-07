Second Owensboro Kmart location to close

Company officials have confirmed Kmart on Frederica Street in Owensboro will close in early October 2017.

Officials with Sears Holdings, Kmart's parent company, said liquidation sales will begin as early as July 13, 2017.

The Frederica Street closure was announced Friday, July 7, along with 34 other Kmart stores and eight Sears stores across the country.

The Parrish Avenue location closed in March 2017.

According to company officials, eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.