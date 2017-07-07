1 safe, 1 missing after Ohio River water rescue

Boats and divers continued to search the Ohio River near the Falls of the Ohio for the unaccounted for person. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - One adult male has been rescued from the Ohio River but another adult male remains unaccounted for.

According to Justin Ames, public information officer for the Jeffersonville Fire Department, a call came into Clark County Dispatch around 12:30 p.m. reporting a person or persons in the water near the Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville.

Emergency crews, who gathered at the boat ramp at the end of Harrison Avenue, found one person who had been in the water and was pulled out by a bystander.

A full search using divers and boats is underway as emergency personnel look for anyone else who may be in the river.

More details are expected to be released by the Clarksville Fire Department during a 3 p.m. news conference.

