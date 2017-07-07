UPDATE: Search continues for missing swimmer in Ohio River

Boats and divers continued to search the Ohio River near the Falls of the Ohio for the unaccounted for person. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - One adult male has been rescued from the Ohio River but another adult male remains unaccounted for.

Clarksville Fire Chief Brandon Skaggs confirmed that the two men were swimming and one possibly began struggling. Clark County dispatch was called by fishermen shortly after noon reporting a person or persons in the water near the Falls of the Ohio State Park in Clarksville.

A woman helped to rescue one of the men after people onshore saw them struggling, Skaggs said. Emergency crews, who gathered at the boat ramp at the end of Harrison Avenue, transported the man to a local hospital.The condition of the rescued man is unknown.

Skaggs verified that divers began searching for the second man shortly before 2 p.m.

Skaggs recommends that safety jackets are worn near open water for the safety of families and first responders. Terrain, heat, staying hydrated, and staying safe were the biggest challenges to first responders, according to Skaggs; especially due to fossil beds and drop offs.

A full search using divers and boats is underway as emergency personnel look for the second man. Pattern searches will be continued through sunset, Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Hasch said.

"We will be doing searches with two different types of sonar." Hasch continued. "One will be a boat based type of sonar, the other one will be what they call a remotely operated vehicle, which is a small submarine equipped with sonar and video so we can go down and speed up the recovery process."

The best case scenario with sonar in the water a speedy recovery can be made, Hasch verified. "Will go to at least dark; at that point endangering their lives going after dark, will make a decision from there when we start back up."

More details are expected to be released by the Clarksville Fire Department during an 8 p.m. news conference. The news conference will be streamed live on WAVE3.com. You can watch by clicking on the appropriate link: ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

