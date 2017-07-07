Sears to close WAVE Country store

These closings reduce the number of Sears stores from more than 2,000 in 2012 to less than 1,140. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

CLARKSVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Sears Holdings has announced that 43 more stores will be closing this year.

The announcement was made on Friday.

According the Business Insider, 35 Kmart store and eight Sears stores will soon close. The Sears store in Clarksville, IN on East Lewis and Clark Parkway is among the casualties.

These closings reduce the number of Sears stores from more than 2,000 in 2012 to less than 1,140.

Sears began announcing closings in January.

Below is a full list of the closures:

Kmart

104 Highway 31 North, Athens, AL

635 Skyland Blvd., Tuscaloosa, AL

3340 E Andy Devine Ave., Kingman, AZ

2526 W Northern Ave., Phoenix, AZ

4325 Broadway, Eureka, CA

7200 Arlington Ave., Riverside, CA

12412 U S 19, Hudson, FL

4717 South Florida Ave., Lakeland, FL

20505 South Dixie Hwy., Miami, FL

8245 N Florida Ave., Tampa, FL

2500 Airport Thruway, Columbus, GA

1300 S Madison Ave., Douglas, GA

W-201 Neider Road, Coeur D'Alene, ID

2828 N Broadway, Anderson, IN

2520 Nicholasville Road, Lexington, KY

2760 Frederica Street, Owensboro, KY

140 Whalon Street, Fitchburg, MA

1277 Liberty Street, Springfield, MA

801 N Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI

1290 N Monroe Street, Monroe, MI

1515 W Bell Street, Glendive, MT

1000 3Rd Street NW, Great Falls, MT

2975 E Sahara Blvd., Las Vegas, NV

200 S Washington Street, Herkimer, NY

601 Woodman Dr., Dayton, OH

12501 Rockside Road, Garfield Heights, OH

1801 W Alexis Road, Toledo, OH

501 S E Washington Blvd., Bartlesville, OK

2323-2327 N Harrison, Shawnee, OK

4401 Buffalo Road, Erie, PA

2011 Hoffmeyer Road, Florence, SC

732 Old Hickory Blvd., Jackson, TN

4670 S 900 East, Salt Lake City, UT

3533 Franklin Road SW, Roanoke, VA

2450 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs, WY

Sears

1607 36th Street, Peru, IL

757 E Lewis & Clark Pkwy., Clarksville, IN

154 28B W Hively Ave., Elkhart, IN

120 Us Highway 41, Schererville, IN

2310 E Kansas Ave., Garden City, KS

6945 Us Route 322, Cranberry, PA

3060 Clarksville Street, Paris, TX

7630 Pershing Blvd., Kenosha, WI

