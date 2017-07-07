JCPS Acting Superintendent launches new online video series

Dr. Marty Pollio took over as JCPS interim superintendent in July. (Source: Justin Hawkins/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - JCPS Acting Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio announced Friday he's launching a new video series to stay in touch with the community.

The series will be called the JCPS Weekly Wrap Up, and it will allow Dr. Pollio and JCPS to communicate what's going on in the schools with the JCPS parents, students and the community at large.

The first episode is below:



“The JCPS Weekly Wrap Up is another important tool we now have to provide news and information to our school families and community,” Dr. Pollio said. “It’s been a great first week. The enthusiasm I’ve felt from our community has been extremely welcoming and only inspires me to work even harder to move our district forward.”

The updates will be posted each Friday, according to a release from JCPS.

