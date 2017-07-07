Attorneys agree to exchange data in Venus Williams car crash

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.
The Palm Beach Post reports that attorneys representing Williams and the family of 78-year-old Jerome Barsons agreed at a Friday court hearing on how they will examine the cars, which are being held at a tow yard. The attorneys agreed to exchange data downloaded from the onboard computer systems in their clients' cars. The data could provide details such as the vehicles' speed and braking in the seconds before the June 9 crash.
Barsons died June 23 and his estate is suing Williams. Palm Beach Gardens police say Williams drove her Toyota SUV into the path of the Hyundai sedan driven by Barsons' wife. Williams has not been cited or charged.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
