Man dubbed 'naked guy' a rude awakening for runners

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Some Louisville runners who were out for an early morning trek in St. Matthews said they received a rude awakening.



Women in separate groups said they called St. Matthews Police at least twice this week after a man followed them in his car, then jumped out of his vehicle naked and exposed himself.

The first group of women was running through Seneca Park when they noticed a man watching them from his car. They said as they headed out of the park and onto some St. Matthews streets, they were not prepared for what followed.

"We run early in the morning," runner Adeline Thaler said.



Her running group, Mothers Run This Town, was out before the July 4 holiday.

"He was definitely looking at us," she said, "but we didn't think too much of it."

Thaler and other runners were soon shocked to see the man had no problem sharing his independence from clothing when he came up on them in an alley off Macon Avenue.



"He came down to the end of the alley," Thaler said, "and when we turned around, he was fully exposed standing in the street."

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Search continues for missing swimmer in Ohio River

+ Teen charged with stabbing 14-year-old in court

+ Vigil planned to mark 10-year anniversary of child's death?



Stunned, the women called St. Matthews Police.

Thaler said, "The cruiser came from around the corner and was coming to us because there had been another group."

Another runner in St. Matthews posted that she saw the same suspect do the same thing at Breckinridge Lane and Winchester Road. On her Facebook post, she said his car had the same type of description – an older black Corolla or Jetta. Thaler described the man as a white male, in his late 20s to early 30s, with a tall muscular build and a tattoo on his left arm.

St. Matthews Police sent three cruisers into the area the morning of July 3, but never found him. Other posts on Facebook claimed runners also saw another man with a different description exposing himself in Cherokee Park.

What the man who was spotted in St. Matthews might do next is concerning to neighbors like Fred White. White started a Facebook crime watch group St. Matthews 5-0.

White said, "One guy may be a goofball just doing it, but another guy maybe serious and may take it farther."



It was scary enough to make Thaler reconsider running with mace again as she did when she lived in Austin, Texas.

"I would hate to have to run with anything again," she said, "I want to feel safe where I'm going."



Thaler wondered if the area was as safe as she first thought.

"Should I go on my solo run, should I run over to Seneca again," she asked.



St. Matthews Police said they hope the incidents are isolated, but they want both neighbors and runners to know they will be vigilant to keep the area safe and keep an eye out for the car in question.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.