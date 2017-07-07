Explosives stolen from construction site found

Ninety pounds of explosives were stolen from a construction site in Jeffersonville. (Source: ATF)

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Explosives stolen from a Jeffersonville construction site, have been found.

The explosives were recovered Friday in Clark County, Indiana, according to the ATF.

Nine 10-pound bags of ammonium nitrate blasting agents were taken from a trailer at the River Ridge Development site sometime between 4 p.m. on June 8 and 6:30 a.m. on June 9.

On Wednesday, the ATF offered a $5,000 reward for the recovery of the explosives and/or the person responsible for taking them.

No additional information about the recovery of the explosives has been released.

